Analysts Set DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target at $128.17

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DTE

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 82.3% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $126.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.92 and a 200 day moving average of $116.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $129.53.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.