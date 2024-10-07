Analysts Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) PT at $19.86

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

A number of research firms have commented on HIMS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $2,750,209.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,789.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $2,750,209.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,789.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $47,353.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,240.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 524,960 shares of company stock worth $8,390,362. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after purchasing an additional 193,507 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 798,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 188,506 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after acquiring an additional 46,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,766.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

