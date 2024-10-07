Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $41.65.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

