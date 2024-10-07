BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and set a $0.40 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on BIOLASE from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BIOL

BIOLASE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.02 on Thursday. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $581,281.80, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 1,782.73% and a negative net margin of 41.65%.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,248 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.