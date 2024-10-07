BMO Capital Markets Boosts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $130.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on XOM. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.18.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.8 %

XOM opened at $124.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $125.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.