BMO Capital Markets Cuts Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$5.50

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TCW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.84.

Trican Well Service Stock Down 5.6 %

TSE:TCW opened at C$4.76 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$3.79 and a twelve month high of C$5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$949.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.58.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of C$211.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.6312336 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trican Well Service

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$130,140.00. Insiders have bought a total of 35,977 shares of company stock valued at $173,559 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

