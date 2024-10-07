BMO Capital Markets Raises Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $34.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Antero Resources from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.59.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE AR opened at $29.99 on Friday. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.95 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,066,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $813,932,000 after buying an additional 372,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Antero Resources by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $238,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,604 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 269.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $129,453,000 after buying an additional 2,893,395 shares during the period. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Antero Resources by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 2,966,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,286,000 after buying an additional 281,508 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 2,943,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,061,000 after buying an additional 128,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

