Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Cut to $195.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BA. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Shares of BA opened at $155.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.06. Boeing has a 1-year low of $149.49 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,078 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $114,189,000 after acquiring an additional 68,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Boeing by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

