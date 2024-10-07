Brokerages Set Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) PT at $37.17

Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Viking from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Viking from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking

Viking Stock Up 4.2 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of Viking stock opened at $37.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.04. Viking has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $37.25.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Viking will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

