BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) PT Raised to $129.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded BWX Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.86.

NYSE BWXT opened at $117.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.81 and its 200-day moving average is $96.85. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $72.42 and a 12-month high of $118.09.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The business had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 77.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after buying an additional 57,879 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 76.3% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after buying an additional 155,387 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,096,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

