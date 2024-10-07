Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (CKHGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.43 on November 5th

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4296 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.
Capitec Bank Trading Down 1.5 %
CKHGY opened at $87.46 on Monday. Capitec Bank has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $90.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.60.
About Capitec Bank
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capitec Bank
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Stocks Primed for Growth in 2025
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Capitec Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitec Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.