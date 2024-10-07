Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (CKHGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.43 on November 5th

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4296 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Capitec Bank Trading Down 1.5 %

CKHGY opened at $87.46 on Monday. Capitec Bank has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $90.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.60.

About Capitec Bank

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

