Carl Dambkowski Sells 6,665 Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Stock

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGEGet Free Report) insider Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $374,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,422,441.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Carl Dambkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 4th, Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $316,987.40.
  • On Wednesday, August 7th, Carl Dambkowski sold 7,335 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $298,314.45.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ APGE opened at $54.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.22. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $72.29.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Equities analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $55,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,173,000 after buying an additional 705,795 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 51.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,170,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,770,000 after acquiring an additional 399,646 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,267,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 41.2% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 836,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,908,000 after acquiring an additional 244,190 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE)

