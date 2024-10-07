Carl Dambkowski Sells 6,665 Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Stock

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) insider Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $374,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,422,441.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Carl Dambkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $316,987.40.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Carl Dambkowski sold 7,335 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $298,314.45.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ APGE opened at $54.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.22. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $72.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Equities analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $55,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,173,000 after buying an additional 705,795 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 51.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,170,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,770,000 after acquiring an additional 399,646 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,267,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 41.2% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 836,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,908,000 after acquiring an additional 244,190 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Stories

