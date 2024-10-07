Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) and Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) Head to Head Review

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) and Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cartesian Therapeutics and Bullfrog AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cartesian Therapeutics -424.47% N/A -5.85% Bullfrog AI N/A -130.80% -117.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cartesian Therapeutics and Bullfrog AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cartesian Therapeutics $26.00 million 20.17 -$219.71 million N/A N/A Bullfrog AI $65,000.00 324.91 -$5.36 million ($0.88) -3.06

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bullfrog AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cartesian Therapeutics.

87.0% of Cartesian Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Bullfrog AI shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Cartesian Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cartesian Therapeutics and Bullfrog AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cartesian Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Bullfrog AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cartesian Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.37%. Given Cartesian Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cartesian Therapeutics is more favorable than Bullfrog AI.

Volatility & Risk

Cartesian Therapeutics has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bullfrog AI has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cartesian Therapeutics beats Bullfrog AI on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases. The company develops Descartes-15 to treat Autoimmune diseases, myeloma; and Descartes-33 which is in preclinical development for treatment of autoimmune diseases. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data. It also has licensing agreements with George Washington University for rights to use siRNA targeting Beta2-spectrin in the treatment of human diseases, including hepatocellular carcinoma, obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Johns Hopkins University for the use of a formulation of Mebendazole for the treatment of glioblastoma, and human cancer or neoplastic disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

