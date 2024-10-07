Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) PT Lowered to $146.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $151.00 to $146.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GTLS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chart Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.00.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $123.81 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day moving average is $141.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.81, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 1,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,640. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter worth $864,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at $520,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

