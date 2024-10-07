Critical Comparison: LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) & Craneware (OTCMKTS:CRWRF)

Craneware (OTCMKTS:CRWRF – Get Free Report) and LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Craneware and LogicMark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Craneware 0 0 0 0 N/A LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Craneware N/A N/A N/A $0.32 85.80 LogicMark $9.74 million 0.03 -$14.55 million ($10.71) -0.01

This table compares Craneware and LogicMark”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Craneware has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LogicMark. LogicMark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Craneware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Craneware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of LogicMark shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of LogicMark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Craneware and LogicMark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Craneware N/A N/A N/A LogicMark -146.14% -104.48% -79.87%

Summary

Craneware beats LogicMark on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors. It also offers Trisus Decision Support; Trisus Labor Productivity; Trisus Medication Analytic solutions; and Trisus supplies assistant solutions. In addition, the company provides Sentinel, a drug tracking solution; Sentrex, a SaaS-based solution that helps covered entities expand medication access; Referral Verification System; and Central Pharmacy Distribution, a centralized purchasing application. Further, it offers appeal, professional, and pharmacy professional services. Craneware plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company’s devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one’s health and safety remotely. It also manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems, which are offered through the United States Veterans Health Administration (VHA), direct-to-consumers, healthcare durable medical equipment dealers and distributors, monitored security dealers and distributors, and its ecommerce website logicmark.com and Amazon.com. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

