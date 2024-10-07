Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target to $182.00

Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.17.

Crane Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CR opened at $159.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $82.57 and a fifty-two week high of $162.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Institutional Trading of Crane

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 20.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 384,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,758,000 after acquiring an additional 42,743 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Crane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,159,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

