Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SOL. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Emeren Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Emeren Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.83.

Shares of SOL opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Emeren Group has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.71.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Emeren Group had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emeren Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Shah Capital Management acquired 26,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,122.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,655,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,138,926.33. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,170,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 337,650 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 747,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 66,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 29,484 shares in the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emeren Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops, builds, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3-gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets, as well as a 10-gigawatt pipeline of storage pipeline. The company develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

