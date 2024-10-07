Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ENSV opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 1,040.29% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enservco stock. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enservco Corp ( NYSE:ENSV Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 816,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. AlTi Global Inc. owned approximately 2.96% of Enservco as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.