Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Enservco Stock Down 7.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ENSV opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.50.
Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 1,040.29% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.
