Evercore ISI Raises BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $995.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $945.00 to $995.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $932.71.

Shares of BLK opened at $949.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $960.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $890.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $826.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 41.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,272,703.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

