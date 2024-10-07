Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.45.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 0.8 %

Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$14.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.93. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.94. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$12.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.06.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$84.50 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 46.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 108.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

