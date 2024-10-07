Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $160.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.76. Generac has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,346,790.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 2.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Generac by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

