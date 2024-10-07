Golden Capital Consulting Sells 100,500 Shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) Stock

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) insider Golden Capital Consulting sold 100,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$11,808.75.

Golden Capital Consulting also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

On Friday, September 27th, Golden Capital Consulting sold 119,500 shares of Excellon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$13,407.90.

On Thursday, September 19th, Golden Capital Consulting sold 123,000 shares of Excellon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total transaction of C$11,439.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Golden Capital Consulting sold 270,000 shares of Excellon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$25,650.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Golden Capital Consulting sold 130,000 shares of Excellon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$13,650.00.

Excellon Resources Price Performance

EXN stock opened at C$0.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78. The stock has a market cap of C$12.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.02. Excellon Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.27.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.