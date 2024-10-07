Graham (NYSE:GHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
Graham Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $810.19 on Friday. Graham has a one year low of $563.39 and a one year high of $822.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $768.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $746.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 2.89%.
Graham Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC increased its position in Graham by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Graham by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Graham
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.
