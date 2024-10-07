Graham (NYSE:GHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $810.19 on Friday. Graham has a one year low of $563.39 and a one year high of $822.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $768.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $746.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 2.89%.

Graham Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Graham’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC increased its position in Graham by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Graham by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graham

(Get Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Stories

