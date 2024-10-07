Head-To-Head Contrast: NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) versus Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS)

Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) and NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Earlyworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Earlyworks has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NTT DATA Group has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earlyworks $179.36 million 0.04 -$2.13 million N/A N/A NTT DATA Group $30.25 billion 0.81 $923.70 million $0.66 26.48

This table compares Earlyworks and NTT DATA Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NTT DATA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Earlyworks.

Profitability

This table compares Earlyworks and NTT DATA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earlyworks N/A N/A N/A NTT DATA Group 3.05% 5.02% 1.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Earlyworks and NTT DATA Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earlyworks 0 0 0 0 N/A NTT DATA Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

Summary

NTT DATA Group beats Earlyworks on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earlyworks

Earlyworks Co., Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens. It also provides software and system development services; consulting and solution services; blockchain system solution planning; and proposal, design, and development planning services. The company serves the information technology, shipping, real estate, entertainment, cosmetics, and chemical products sectors. Earlyworks Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About NTT DATA Group

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services. It serves automotive, healthcare, life sciences, media, banking, and insurance industries. The company was formerly known as NTT DATA Corporation. NTT DATA Group Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Group Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

