Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) CEO Sells $3,557,154.48 in Stock

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $3,557,154.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,171,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,488,571.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $11.17 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

