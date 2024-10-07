Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Lowered to $280.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Humana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens downgraded Humana from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $357.24.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $240.03 on Thursday. Humana has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Humana will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Humana by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

