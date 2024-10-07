Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Imperial Brands stock opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $29.69.

Imperial Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2752 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

