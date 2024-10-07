Insider Buying: RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Acquires 8,800 Shares of Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $34,936.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,029 shares in the company, valued at $301,835.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Mark Keith Holdsworth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 4th, Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 8,815 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $35,877.05.
- On Monday, September 30th, Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 5,000 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $19,700.00.
- On Friday, September 27th, Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 220 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $811.80.
RF Industries Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $4.10 on Monday. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $43.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on RFIL shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
