International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Raised to $210.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bernstein Bank from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a moderate sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.35.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $226.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $207.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $226.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

