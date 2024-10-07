Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $174.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.14.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $109.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $99.06 and a 12-month high of $137.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 10.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,707.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

