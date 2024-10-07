Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Keyera from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Keyera from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Keyera from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keyera currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.00.

TSE KEY opened at C$43.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$30.55 and a twelve month high of C$43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.58.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.08. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 2.1985409 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.60%.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Eileen Marikar sold 1,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total transaction of C$74,953.79. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

