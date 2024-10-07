LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $125.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LGI Homes

LGI Homes Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of LGIH opened at $111.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 12.63. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $136.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.95.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.44 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,220,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,389,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,031 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,460,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,929,000 after purchasing an additional 131,467 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 1.7% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 906,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 846,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,473,000 after purchasing an additional 49,640 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.