Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Lowered to $190.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MPC. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.14.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $171.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.25. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $139.93 and a 52-week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 55,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.6% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

