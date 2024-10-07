Northland Securities Raises BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target to $12.50

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY opened at $9.50 on Thursday. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.56 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. BrainsWay had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that BrainsWay will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BrainsWay by 1,686.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of BrainsWay by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in BrainsWay in the second quarter worth about $121,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

