NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

