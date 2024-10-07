NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NOV from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.54.

NOV stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25. NOV has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NOV will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NOV by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 879,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after acquiring an additional 429,104 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in NOV by 631.6% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 81,943 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 70,743 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NOV during the second quarter valued at about $4,031,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in NOV by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,092,422 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,154,000 after acquiring an additional 454,665 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in NOV by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,883,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,813,000 after acquiring an additional 42,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

