Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives C$17.28 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEY. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$16.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.15. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$11.09 and a one year high of C$16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.87.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.01). Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of C$256.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$257.10 million. Analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.5599315 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total transaction of C$298,620.00. In related news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total value of C$298,620.00. Also, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 57,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total value of C$832,845.55. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,775 shares of company stock valued at $462,667 and sold 240,441 shares valued at $3,495,375. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

(Get Free Report

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.