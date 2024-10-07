PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives $130.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get PVH alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PVH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PVH Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $97.90 on Monday. PVH has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.11.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.

About PVH

(Get Free Report

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.