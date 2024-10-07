R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.41.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCM. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.30 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partners cut shares of R1 RCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $627.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

