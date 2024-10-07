Reviewing StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) & Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA)

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Free Report) and Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for StageZero Life Sciences and Oruka Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 4 2 3.33

Oruka Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $41.25, indicating a potential upside of 61.96%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Oruka Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $3.80 million 1.30 -$11.41 million N/A N/A Oruka Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.34 million N/A N/A

Oruka Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StageZero Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Oruka Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A Oruka Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -19.51%

Summary

Oruka Therapeutics beats StageZero Life Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd., a vertically integrated healthcare company, develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications in North America and Western Europe. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies RNA-based biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is Aristotle, a mRNA-based multi-cancer panel test for for the detection of multiple discrete cancers from a single sample of blood. It also offers ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer; Prostate Health Index, a screening test for prostate cancer; BreastSentry, a test to determine a woman's risk for developing breast cancer; and COVID-19 Tests. The company is based in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About Oruka Therapeutics

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products. The Company’s business focus combines expertise in cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, clinical development and product commercialization. It is currently developing Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a cardiovascular drug for the treatment of chronic heart failure. The company is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

