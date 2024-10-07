Royal Bank of Canada Increases Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$65.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PPL. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.92.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$57.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$38.95 and a 12-month high of C$58.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$51.34.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.3857479 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pembina Pipeline

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total value of C$213,251.68. In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total value of C$213,251.68. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total value of C$1,965,933.60. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

