Royal Bank of Canada Increases Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $141.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $141.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

VST has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Get Vistra alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VST

Vistra Price Performance

VST opened at $138.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.03. Vistra has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $139.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 84.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 53.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.