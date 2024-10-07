RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Raised to $125.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RPM International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.70.

Shares of RPM opened at $128.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.87. RPM International has a 52-week low of $88.84 and a 52-week high of $129.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RPM International will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at $120,590,982.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,890.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in RPM International by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in RPM International by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

