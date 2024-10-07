Sanlam (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Sanlam (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLLDY opened at C$9.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.53. Sanlam has a 52 week low of C$6.60 and a 52 week high of C$10.46.

Sanlam Company Profile

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, cancer, funeral, credit life, medical aid, gap cover, vehicle, house contents, buildings, all risk, buy and sell, business debt, key person, and group risk benefits insurance, as well as commercial insurance products consisting of office contents, theft, glass, personal accident, goods in transit, machinery breakdown, fire, business interruption, money, deterioration of stock, accidental damage, public liability, and electronic equipment.

