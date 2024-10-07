Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Evercore ISI

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

SNDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Schneider National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $29.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,037.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 28.5% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National during the third quarter worth $109,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Schneider National by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCG Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

