Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, October 11th

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) shares are set to split on the morning of Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $49.22 on Monday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.58.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHJ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 167,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 53,097 shares during the period.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.