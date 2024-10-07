Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Set to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDA stock opened at $59.10 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 10,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

