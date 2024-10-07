Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Set to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) are scheduled to split on Friday, October 11th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $84.65 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $85.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.03. The stock has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,180,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,397,000 after acquiring an additional 339,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,721,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,833,000 after purchasing an additional 40,493 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,940,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,775,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,914,000 after purchasing an additional 299,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,851,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,013,000 after purchasing an additional 139,020 shares during the last quarter.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

