Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.47) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 172 ($2.30) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 459.40 ($6.14).
In related news, insider Darren M. Shapland purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £44,400 ($59,390.05). Corporate insiders own 51.91% of the company’s stock.
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
