StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.64 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 636,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 101,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

